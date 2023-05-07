7 Guests Die After Drinking Tea At Kano Wedding

Published:

Seven people have been feared killed and several others hospitalised after drinking a tea suspected to have been made with a local leaf known as Zakami at a wedding ceremony in Kano.

Eye witnesses’ accounts said it affected nearly 50 people and that some were still missing. The incident happened in Sheka area of Kumbotso Local Government of Kano metropolis.

One of the witnesses, Sanusi Yahaya, who is also an elder brother of the bride, said the tea was suspected to be made with different types of drugs apart from the local leaf.

He said it had become a norm for the young people in the area, especially drug addicts, to cook tea during ceremonies and that they hide under that to take drugs.

“They cooked the tea and they themselves didn’t even know the number and types of drugs that were inside to the extent that some had to abandon it. But some of them insisted that they must drink from the tea, saying that their brains can take it.

“After drinking the tea, two people died, some have recovered while others are hospitalised,” he said.

Another witness, Abdullahi Muhammad, said as of Tuesday seven people had died.

He said some of those hospitalised were not from the area but were just passing by and decided to drink from the tea.

“We don’t know the exact number for now, but in the morning seven were confirmed dead. Some of them were not even invited to the wedding, they just came to disguise and take their drugs,” he said.

The groom couldn’t be reached for comment about the incident as he was said to be on the run along with others.

Efforts to get a reaction from the police spokesman in Kano, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, proved abortive as his number was not reachable.

He had also yet to reply to a message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

