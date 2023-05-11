$268,000 Fraud; EFCC Arrests Yahoo Boy At His Luxury Hotel in Oghara, Delta State

Published:

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested Precious Ojo, aka obago, a suspected internet fraudster in Oghara, Delta State.

The 26 year-old was arrested following a petition received from a United States of America citizen, on his fraudulent activities. The petitioner had alleged that the suspect impersonated one Raymond Bush who works in the US Treasury to defraud her of $268,000.00.





The suspect was arrested at his hotel in Oghara.

He confessed to building the luxury hotel with his alleged proceeds of crime.

Other items recovered from him include a Mercedes-Benz car with personalised plate number and mobile phones.

The suspect will be arraigned in court soon.





