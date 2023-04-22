Why We Cannot Evacuate Nigerian Students From War Torn Sudan Now..FG

Published:

The Federal Government says the evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan is not possible at the moment.

Nigerians trapped in the ongoing crisis in Sudan have been begging to be evacuated.

The fighting between the forces of two rival generals showed no signs of abating ahead of festivities marking the end of Ramadan.

Over 300 people have been killed since the fighting erupted Saturday between forces loyal to Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a statement on Friday, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa said while the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan, the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time.

The statement which was signed by Gabriel Odu of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, quoted Dabiri-Erewa as noting that Aircraft parked at the Airport in the country were burnt on Friday morning

She said Humanitarian Groups were seeking ways of getting food, water and medicals across to people.

“The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said while the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan, the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time., noting that Aircrafts parked at the Airport in the country were burnt yesterday morning.”

“She therefore appealed to the fighting Parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement enunciated by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), as fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the country.

Share This