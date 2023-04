Published:

The Imo State Police command has commenced the orderly room trial of the policemen who were caught on a video flogging and assaulting a man in Imo State recently. The men are:.

1. Inspector Amadi Sunday (The Team Leader)

2. Inspector Amajuoji Charlse

3. Sgt Noachian Chinese

4. Sgt Onwuka Emmanuel

5. Cpl Nzewuodo Goodness

6. Pc Emmanuel Chmezie.

The statement was issued by the spokesman of the State police command in Owerri

Share This