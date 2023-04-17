Veteran Journalist Austin Agbonsunremi's Wife Dies In Canada

Published:

Veteran journalist and former senior staff of AIT and Raypower FM Austine Agbonsunremi has lost his wife

Mrs Mercy Agbonsnremi died in Canada at the weekend

She was 57 years

This was how the husband announced her demise on his social media handle

"I LOST MY BEST FRIEND





It is with a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of God that I announce the passage of my friend, companion, wife and mother of our children, Mrs. Mercy Agbonsuremi, in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Sunday, April 16th after a courageous battle with cancer.

She spent her last moments surrounded by her immediate family at the Pasqua Hospital. She was aged, 57.

Mercy was an exceptional mother, wife and sister who devoted her entire life to loving and caring passionately for family, friends and everyone who came her way.

She was a devoted Christian.

Mercy was a banker, businesswoman and a Canadian certified immigration consultant.

Her burial will be held in Canada in accordance with her preference on a date to be determined by the family.

She is survived by her husband, children, and her brothers and sisters.

We ask for prayers for strength at these sorrowful times."

