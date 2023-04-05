Top Brands, Practitioners Win The Industry Awards

Published:

Steve Omojafor, Chairman, STB-McCann clinched The Industry Award for the Doyen of Advertising at the just concluded The Industry Award 4.0, while Felix King Eiremiokhae, Chief Executive Officer of MABISCO LIMTED won the award for CEO of the Year.

Also, Steve Babaeko, X3M IDEAS, Adedayo Ojo, Caritas Communication, John Ehiguese, Meadiacraft Association, Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Olugbenga Victor Afolabi, GDM Group, Rotimi Bankole, SBI Stagwell, Charles Azu Chijide, Charella Nigeria Limited, Anthony Chiejina, Dangote Group plc, Nkechi Ali-Balogun, NECCI, Olalekan Fadolapo, ARCON, won the Industry Star Awards.

Speaking during the award ceremony recently in Lagos, the Chairman of the award committee Clara Okoro who is also the Chairman, Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) said that the categories is the representative of every industry, from fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), the banking sector, drinks and beverages, telcos among others brands.

According to her, "the scrutiny was very tied, and the parameters is that we were able to arrive at the brands that are reflective of engaging the consumer in the right way and if you have been nominated and win an award this night, you can be rest assured that you have passed through a thorough and deliberate process to arrive at that."

"I want to commend the work that is been done by the convener of the Industry Summit/Awards, Goddie Ofose and his team to make sure that the industry is truly represented, noting that, everywhere in the world brands outlived government, government come and go but, brands stay, so brands are the real wealth creator of every economy." She added.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion, who's also the Chairman of STB-McCann, Steve Omojafor pointed out that, "the morning session was a huge success considering the papers that were presented were, and we all agreed that data is life, data is blood, and data should be taken into cognizance when it comes government planning and implications."

Another area we discovered during the morning session is the shift in government policy, and what such policy is doing to our businesses. Government wakes up in the morning and comes up with a policy without caring to know how it affects our businesses, a typical example is the recent currency redesign by the central bank of Nigeria.

Continuing, the advertising guru said in this evening session, people are going to be recognised for their individual contribution to the growth of marketing and marketing communication in Nigeria, adding that organisations have also been invited to be recognised in terms of how well they managed various brands.

While giving his opening remark, the convener of The Industry Summit/Awards, Goddie Ofose who welcomed everyone to the event, specifically thanked the partners of the Industry Summit/Award 4.0 saying without them the event will never be a success.

According to him, "when I finished my tenure as the Chairman of the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) in 2019, haven worked for several organisations, I felt it was about time I started something for the industry, and I met a few people who gave me their support and today we have the first marketing and marketing communication newspaper in Nigeria."

"In the morning, we had a session of intellectual engagement that was thought provoking, and we are here this evening to say thank you to some brands and individuals who have done well so that they will continue to do well." He added.

