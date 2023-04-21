Tinubu Sets Up 13-man Presidential Inauguration Committee

Published:

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has announced a 13-man Presidential Inauguration committee. This announcement is contained in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.





The Committee is expected to plan a week-long presidential inauguration event to usher in Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima President and Vice-President of the country.





Among members of the committee are APC National Deputy Chairman, Abubakar Kyari, Stella Okotete who is the Executive Director (Business Development) at NEXIM Bank and Makinde Araoye, former APC governorship aspirant from Ekiti State.





Others are APC Presidential Campaign Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, current APC National Women Leader, Betta Edu, Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, and Zainab Buba Marwa.

Share This