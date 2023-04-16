Supplementary Election : EFCC Arrests 12 In Kano, Katsina Over Vote-Buying

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it arrested 12 persons for alleged vote-buying during Saturday’s supplementary polls in Kano and Katsina states.

The Kano zonal commander of the commission, Faruk Dogondaji, told the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview that the suspects were arrested with N1.5 million cash in Kano and Katsina states.

He said 10 suspects were arrested in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State and two in Kankiya of Katsina State.

Dogondaji said the suspects were arrested while attempting to induce eligible voters with cash at some polling units.

He said the 10 suspects were apprehended with N1,357,500 in Doguwa, while the two suspects were arrested with N242,000 in Kankia Local Government Area.

