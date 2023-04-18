Some People Are Searching Nigerian Constitution From Sections 1-320 Looking For Loopholes To Disqualify Tinubu...Keyamo

Published:

The All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council’s spokesman, Festus Keyamo, has stated that some people kept on searching the Nigerian constitution from Sections 1 to 320 looking for loop holes to seek disqualification of the “president-elect”, Bola Tinubu

Keyamo, who kept mute on Tinubu’s latest controversy of a dual citizenship with Guinean passport, likened the people searching to France protesting “after the 2022 World Cup trophy was seated comfortably in Buenos Aires in Argentina.”

While commenting on his Twitter handle on Monday, the spokesperson wrote: “I keep laughing out so loud when I see people who have been roundly defeated in an election putting on their glasses every day and reading sections 1 to 320 of our Constitution over and over again and hosting Twitter spaces here and there to see which sections they can use to disqualify the winner who is preparing to take his Oath of Office and after pleadings in respect of the Election Petitions have all been exchanged.

“It’s like France protesting to FIFA after the 2022 World Cup trophy is seated comfortably in Buenos Aires in Argentina. The ignorance and illiteracy in this regard is so profound that it becomes very entertaining when these ignorant fellows now turn around and make memes and caricature of others.”





