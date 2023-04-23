Sanwo-Olu Orders Removal Of ‘Some Completed, Uncompleted’ Banana Island Buildings

Published:

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the removal of some completed and uncompleted buildings in the Banana Island area of the state.

The governor on Saturday led a delegation of government officials for an on-the-spot assessment of a seven-storey building under construction which collapsed recently in the Banana Island area.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, disclosed this in a post on his Twitter handle on Saturday

Akosile said some completed and uncompleted buildings were marked for removal in Banana Island today on the instruction of the governor after the inspection tour.

On April 12, the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development confirmed the collapse of the building under construction in the exclusive neighbourhood of some of the wealthiest Nigerians.





