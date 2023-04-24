President Elect Bola Tinubu Returns To Nigeria Today

Published:





As the tussle for the zoning of the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly gathers momentum, report emanating from the camp of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, indicates he may return to the country on Monday (today) to take charge of proceedings and give direction.

This is even as the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress prepares to meet with the former governor of Lagos to take a position to avert a repeat of the 2015 situation that produced Senator Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara as Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker, respectively.

Tinubu had on March 21 travelled out of the country to spend some time in Paris and London.

According to a statement by Tunde Rahman for the Office of the President-elect, the trip was to enable Tinubu to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

The Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and a member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, in a tweet on Sunday, noted that Tinubu alongside his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, would land “by 2pm at the presidential wing of the International Airport.

