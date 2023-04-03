Peter Obi Wrongly Mentioned My Name In Leaked Audio ...Olofa Of Offa Speaks

Published:

The Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, has reacted to the leaked audio of the conversation between the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel.

In the conversation, Obi was heard begging Oyedepo to help him get votes from Christians in South-West and Kwara State.

He also said he had visited the Olofa, whom he claimed told him that presidential candidates had never visited him.

Oyedepo hails from Omu Aran, Irepodun local government area of Kwara State which shares boundary with Offa.

Obi had told Oyedepo when asked about his chances in the East generally and the Middle Belt that “East is okay, Middle Belt is okay, but places like Kogi, Kwara and Niger are worrisome.

“I went to Kwara and visited Olofa of Offa who told me that nobody had ever come here, with you no problem but the Christian community in Kwara and Niger, and I am also working in Kogi same way”.

But speaking on the issue which has attracted nationwide outrage, Olofa said his name was “wrongly associated with the political mudslinging and intrigues”.

“Our attention has been drawn to a leaked audio conversation between the Labour Party Presidential Candidate His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, and the General Overseer of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) Bishop David Oyedepo which is making the rounds on the internet, and the insinuations from the so-called “exclusive” tape where the name of our royal father was mentioned and wrongly associated with the political mudslinging and intrigues.”

“It is pertinent to state here that the throne of Offa Kingdom is a sacred and revered stool which should not be desecrated on the altar of political shenanigans and disinformation.

“The Olofa of Offa who is a highly respected first-class monarch in Kwara State is father to all irrespective of your religious, ethnic, or tribal colouration.

“His desire for unity, peace, and progress of our dear country is unassailable. We hereby condemn this malicious and mischievous anecdote aimed at discrediting the revered stool of the headquarters of Ibolo Kingdom and advise the general public and mischief makers to refrain forthwith from unguarded manipulation of facts and disinformation.

“HRM Oba Mufutau Muhammed Gbadamosi Ajagungbade I Esuwoye II has always welcomed everyone to his domain irrespective of their status with open arms and felicitations, and would continue to do so,” the monarch said in a statement signed by his Principal Private Secretary, Olayinka Kadri, signed on his behalf.

