Oyo 18 Year Old Boy Killed Father, Mother Arrested For Hiding Crime

The Oyo State Police Command has paraded an 18-year-old man, Taofeek Adeagbo, for allegedly killing his father.

The suspect’s mother, Rashidat, was also arrested for concealing the crime.

Parading the suspects alongside 23 others in Ibadan, on Friday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the incident occurred in Tede, Atisbo Local Government Area of the state.

Osifeso said, “On Friday, 21 April, 2023, around 8am, one Taofeek Adeagbo of Somola area, Tede, reported at the Tede Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same day around 6.30am, his nephew, Ismail Adeagbo, came to inform him that when he woke up around 6am, he met his father, Jimoh Adeagbo, lying dead where he was sleeping inside the compound with a serious mark of violence on his forehead.”

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect struck his father in the head with an iron rod when he was sleeping, leading to his death.

The suspect was said to have confessed to the crime.

“He confessed further that his mother, Rashidat Adeagbo, was aware that he killed his father and concealed the information. The said Rashidat Adeagbo was also arrested,” Osifeso added.

However, in an interview , Rashidat said she woke up to see the lifeless body of her husband on the floor.

She said, “I woke up the children for the early morning Islamic prayers only to see the lifeless body of my husband on the floor. I raised the alarm and people gathered in our compound. Taofeek had gone out to inform family members of the demise of his father.

“I had seven children for my late husband even though we normally quarreled, I would never wish him dead. The family members reported the case at the police station.

“A combined team of the police asked for all the children but I thought Taofeek had not come back, only to discover that he was hiding under the bed. I asked him whether he knew anything about the death of his father and he confessed to the crime,” she said.





