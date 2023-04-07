Ondo Varsity Graduate Stabbed To Death Over N1,000 Debt

Published:

A recent graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba, Akoko in Ondo State, Temitayo, was stabbed to death over N1,000 naira debt.

Temitayo, who recently graduated from the Physics Electronics department, was stabbed with a pair of scissors

According to a source from the University's Student Union who confirmed the incident, Temitayo intervened in a naira payment dispute between a "Egbon Adugbo" and a third party, promising to settle the bill for the latter.

Temidayo was able to reimburse the perpetrators for 3000 naira of the 4000 naira but was unable to pay the remaining 1,000 naira due to an argument.

He said, “As usual they acted as Egbon adugbo to collect money. So he said he can’t give them, which led into an argument as if they’d meant to deal with him … and they came from nowhere to stab him after a lot of arguments and they scattered the villa with bottles and spoiled our gate.”

