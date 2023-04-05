Nigeria More Divided Than Civil War Era...Ex Emir Sanusi

Published:

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi, has said Nigeria has never been this divided since the Civil War of 1967 to 1970.

He said the country, because of the elections, was now “dangerously divided along ethnic and religious lines”, adding that it had put the integrity of public institutions in question.

“The people now have suspicions about policies, policing, judiciary and the election umpire,” he said.

Sanusi made the remarks on Tuesday at the third Nigerian Leadership Colloquium in honour of the senior pastor of Trinity House, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo, who turned 62.

The event, which held on Tuesday in Lagos, was tagged “A new Nigeria: Leadership imperatives for radical growth and transformation”.

Sanusi, in his address via Zoom, stated that the country now had a challenge of nation building, adding that the economy was now in the doldrums.

He said, “In October 2022, speaking at the Kaduna Investment Forum, I told Nigerians that if anyone told them that dealing with Nigeria post-2023 would be easy, they should not vote for that person. I meant it





Share This