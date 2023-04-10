Murder :Ibadan Vendor: ‘Suspect In Police Custody’

Published:

A suspect in the case of an Ibadan-based Instagram cloth vendor, Adeshina Olayinka, popularly called Khadi, who died at Wetland Hotel, Akobo, in Ibadan, is in police custody, according to a source in the hotel.





It was reported that Olayinka reportedly died after the man she was with checked out early on Thursday morning, and a phone call was made to Khadi’s room by the receptionist who confirmed her safety.





The suspect was said to be currently detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan.





An investigation by our correspondent further revealed that the suspect, name withheld, voluntarily presented himself to the police at Akobo Police Station having heard that his attention was needed by the police over the death of Olayinka.





When our correspondent visited the hotel, the manager and supervisor were not on seats, but a staff member, who did not want his name in print, told reporters, “We wouldn’t have known until 12 noon check out time if not for the power bank that one of the receptionists lent her. So, when we discovered that she was still breathing, we quickly called police at Akobo Police Station but unfortunately, she died before getting to the hospital.





“So, we called the suspect to inform him about the incident. He was shocked and rushed down to the hotel to present himself to the police. The case has been transferred to the state CID. Actually, he is one of our customers here. He always patronises us. And when he came around (before he presented himself to the police), he said the lady was complaining that night that she was weak. And that was why he just allowed her to rest,” a staff member of the hotel added.





As of press time, the security operatives were yet to unravel the circumstances behind her death but the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the police had commenced investigation into the matter.





Osifeso said, “Investigation is in progress. Updates would be provided accordingly, please.”





Meanwhile, the hotel management had in a statement expressed its cooperation with the Nigeria Police in the investigation into the cause of the deceased’s death.





The management said, “To the general public and our dear valued guests, we regret to inform you that an unfortunate incident occurred at our hotel, Wetland Hotel.





“One of our guests passed away while staying with us. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation into this matter, and we assure you that we are doing everything we can to assist the police in their efforts to determine the cause of death.”





The statement further assured guests of the hotel’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and safety while expressing condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Share This