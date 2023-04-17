Mistaken Identity: INEC Decries Stripping , Beating Of National Commissioner In Adamawa

Published:

Sequel to the declaration of Binani as winner by the Adamawa REC, a national commissioner of INEC, Professor Abdullahi Zuru, was stripped by unknown persons in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

In a video that went viral, the national commissioner, apparently mistaken for the REC, was seen being interrogated by some men.

Also speaking on the matter in an interview with newsmen, Festus Okoye said the REC has no right whatsoever to make a declaration and a return especially as there were results of supplementary results that were ongoing.

Okoye, who also frowned at the assault on a national commissioner, said: “A national commissioner cannot be treated as if he or she is a common criminal. A former vice chancellor of Usmanu Dan Fodio University, a senior citizen was stripped naked and dragged. This commission would not allow that to stand.”

