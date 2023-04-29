Missing 400-level LAUTECH Student Found Dead

Published:

A 400-level student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Oluwatobi Ogunmola, who was declared missing a few days ago, has been found dead.

CKN News reports that Ogunmola was declared missing during the week.

An informed campus source said that his body was found dead hanging in a bush at Gambari in Ogbomoso, in the Surulere Local Government area of the state.

Ogunmola, a student of Physics Department of the institution, was said to also be a mobile phone technician and solar system consultant.

One of his Facebook friends, Adeleke Abel Ayoade, wrote on his page to sympathise with the family, “In time like this, we sympathise with the family of Ogunmola Taiwo on the death of (their) son who was found dead. The death came as a shock to everyone especially the people of Gambari in Ogbomoso.





“Very calm and reserved brother. We pray God to console the family and rest the soul of the deceased.”

Share This