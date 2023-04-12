Man Slumps, Dies By Roadside In Rivers State

Published:

A yet to be identified man has slumped and died by the roadside in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident happened, Tuesday, at Rumuigbo Junction area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The development has caused regrets and worries among residents who witnessed the pathetic development.

It was gathered that the yet to be identified man in his early sixties was walking by the roadside and later fell on the walkway.

A source, who gave her name simply as Grace narrated that when the said man fell that he struggled to stand for awhile without help.

Grace said passersby who gathered around the man were only taking pictures instead of helping to save the situation.

She said: “This afternoon, the man was walking by the roadside, later he fell down. Some people gathered around him. He was struggling to stand up but he couldn’t. He later died.

“No body knew him. People were afraid to touch him, because if police come now they may arrest you for questioning. So nobody wanted problem. The man died there.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said police are aware of the incident, adding that it has ordered investigation into the death.

