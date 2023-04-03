Leaked Audio : Obi's Presidential Dream Dead On Arrival ..Festus Keyamo

Published:

The spokesperson for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign, Mr Festus Keyamo, said Obi’s dream to be Nigeria’s President one day had died a natural death.

He said, “Having confirmed the authenticity of what is now known as the Peter Obi ‘Yes-Daddy’ audio, I think the real culprit here are the so-called ‘men of God’ who allowed themselves to be used by an unscrupulous politician to seek to inflame religious passions in our dear country in the name of politics.”

The hashtag #YesDaddy had since been trending online after the audio leak.

While some tweeps use the phrase, “Yes, Daddy” to throw jabs at Obi’s supporters, the latter used it to express support for him.

A twitter user, Shehu Sadiq, said, “Those of us that voted for Peter Obi in northern Nigeria will still vote for Peter Obi in case of a rerun election. No propaganda can change this because we know propaganda when we see them. So, your propaganda will have no effect in the North.”

Another tweep, Sarki, wrote, “Leaked Peter Obi phone conversation has been translated into Hausa. The APC are doing a lot of damage to Peter Obi’s political career in the North. They’re even going as far as sending it to WhatsApp contacts and groups.”

In another tweet, The Democracy Watchman wrote: “The APC propaganda machine has come out in full force to character assassinate (sic) Peter Obi and cause him to lose in the court of public opinion. But this generation is different.

Share This