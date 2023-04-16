Lagos CP Removes DPO Over Alleged N100,000 Bribe

Published:

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate removal of the Divisional Police Officer of Okokomaiko, SP Emmanuel Edebagha.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday, Edebagha was removed for failing to supervise his men who were allegedly involved in the extortion of a trader in the Alaba International Market of N100,000.

Hundeyin, via his verified Twitter handle, disclosed that the CP had also ordered the commencement of disciplinary action against the DPO and the indicted officers.

He added that the officers involved were already at the state headquarters.

Hundeyin wrote, “CP Idowu Owohunwa has ordered the immediate removal of DPO Okokomaiko, SP Emmanuel Edebagha, for his lack of supervision of his men. CP Owohunwa has also ordered commencement of disciplinary action against him and all his indicted officers.”

The trader who was extorted was said to be a phone dealer identified as Onyinyechi Anwusi. According to reports, he was extorted for the sum of N100,000 after the police officers stopped him for a search and found no incriminating evidence on him.

He alleged that the officers asked him to unlock his mobile phone, and they searched through the contents, and thereafter forced him to write a statement under duress indicting himself as an internet fraudster before he was asked to pay the sum of N100,000.

However, Hundeyin in a phone conversation , said after investigations were carried out and depending on the findings, the DPO and the indicted officers would be punished according to the severity of their offences.

He added, “It could be dismissal, reduction in rank or suspension, but that solely depends on the findings from the disciplinary action, which is like a court. They could also be exonerated if it is proven that they aren’t guilty of anything.”





Share This