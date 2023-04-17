INEC Suspends Adamawa REC From Office For Announcing Binani As Governor

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission has directed the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Ari, to stay away from the state office.

Ari served as the REC for the governorship election in Adamawa state.

However, controversy occurred on Sunday morning when he declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as ‘Binani’ as the winner of Saturday polls in the state even before the conclusion of the process.





CKN News reports on Sunday that Ari had been invited by the electoral umpire to Abuja, thereby declaring the supplementary election as null and void.

The electoral guidelines do not allow the REC to declare state election results.

