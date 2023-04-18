IGP Removes Adamawa CP Over Declaration Of Binani As Winner

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has ordered the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde, to withdraw from the state with immediate effect.

The IGP also ordered that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa, immediately proceed to Adamawa State for election security of the just concluded supplementary governorship poll.

The removal followed declaration of Aishatu Dairu Ahmed (aka Binani) of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the governorship election while collation of the supplementary election results was still ongoing in the state.

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa, Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari, had declared Binani winner, usurping the statutory responsibility of the returning officer, Prof Mohammed Mele.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesman of the force, who announced the CP’s removal at the force headquarters, Abuja during a press briefing, said the IGP is committed to a free and fair process.

“The IGP has given directive that the commissioner of police on election security in Adamawa State, CP Barde should pull out of Adamawa State and the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa to proceed to Adamawa immediately, to go and supervise election and provide necessary information and ensure that the process is a success,” he said.

Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, also said that the top cop was yet to receive any letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seeking the probe and prosecution of its embattled Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.





Share This