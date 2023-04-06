IGP Decorates DIG Egbetokun, Frank Mba , 23 AIGs , 33 CPs

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, on Thursday 6th April, 2023 at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, decorated newly promoted Senior Police Officers with their new ranks amidst cheers from their families, friends, and professional colleagues. This is sequel to the recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission to deserving officers who have the requisite experience, years of dedicated service and academic records.

A total of 58 Senior Police Officers were decorated comprising Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Adeolu Olukayode Egbetokun, mni, who was until his promotion the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Abuja; twenty-four (24) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police including AIGs Matthew Akinyosola, Jonathan Towuru, Abiodun Alabi, Akande Sikiru, Abimbola Shokoya, Yekini Ayoku, Olofu Adejoh, Aliyu Garba, Idrisu Dabban, Yusuf Usman, Haladu Ros-Amson, Babaita Ishola, Alexander Wannang, Ari Muhammed, Mamman Sanda, Sadiq Abubakar, Frank Mba, Benjamin Okolo, Oyediran Oyeyemi, Babaji Sunday, Arungwa Udo, Yusuf Chiromawa, and thirty-three Commissioners of Police.





In attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, CFR; Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Jika; Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Bello Kumo; Former Governor of Zamfara State, Ahmad Sani Yerima; the POWA President, Hajia Hajara Usman Alkali Baba, and a host of dignitaries and well-wishers from across the society. Also present is the paramount ruler of Yewa in Ogun State, HRM Oba Dr. Kehinde Olugbenle.

The Inspector-General of Police has charged the newly promoted senior officers to internalize and uphold the tenets of the Presidential Police Reform Agenda while emphasizing respect for fundamental human rights and rule of law as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. While congratulating them on the well-deserved promotions, he tasked them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new postings which will be in tandem with their new ranks.





