IGP Baba Meets PSC Chairman Arase, Other Ex-IGPs To Review Police Performance

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday, met with some former IGPs, including the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, to review the performance of the force.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors at the headquarters of the PSC in Abuja was aimed at strengthening activities of the Nigeria Police.

At the end of the meeting, a former IGP Sunday Ehindero commended the Usman for his leadership strides, saying Nigeria will continue to solve its problems.

“We think the problems that we’re having in the country — political, social and even economic — are passing phases for the Nigerian Police Force,” Ehindero said.

“And although the international community may ask their nationals to withdraw, we in this country have a way of solving our problems.

“So, we have deliberated and there is very assuring hope for the society in respect of the performance and direction of the police force.”

The inspector general said he and his predecessors had spoken at great length on how to continuously address contemporary issues affecting law enforcement in Nigeria.

He added that crime prevention and control were a dynamic issue that requires a dynamic approach.

