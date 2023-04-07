How My Husband Married Another Wife and Everyone Hid It From Her and Their Three Kids..US Based Nigerian Housewife Laments

Published:

A mother-of-three living in USA said her life crumbled after she discovered that her husband had secretly married another wife in Nigeria.

She explained that she had been married for 12 years to Tunde Oyelade and she thought she knew her husband well until April 2022 when she was on vacation in Dubai with him.

Their three kids were back in the United States and she and her husband were on a video call with them when a message popped up on his phone with the words, “Every time I see her pictures, it makes me sad.”

She said she questioned her husband and he brushed it off and claimed it's a woman from his past who keeps harassing him.

However, as the weeks passed and she returned to USA with her husband, she checked her husband's phone and found a strange number that calls regularly. She said she called but the woman denied having anything to do with her husband.

She said unknown to her, the woman named Bunmi Adedapo had married her husband a year earlier - in 2021 - and their wedding pictures were on Instagram with their wedding hashtag.

She said her husband kept denying it and when she contacted his parents, she said they also denied it and told her to stop listening to rumours





According to the wife, she attended her husband's parents' birthday party with her husband and kids in June 2022, one year after he had married Bunmi, yet they acted like nothing happened.

She said by June 2022, her husband was out of the country and she believed he was in Nigeria, not knowing he was in Dubai with his new wife.

She explained that a friend called from Nigeria during that period to ask if she had issues in her marriage then the friend sent her photos of her husband wearing matching traditional attire with Bunmi on their traiditonal wedding day.

Share This