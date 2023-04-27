Gen Buhari Arrives Military Parade In Full Military Uniform ( Pictures)

Published:

The President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the Nigerian Army trooping and presentation of colours parade at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari will unveil 28 out of the 81 national and regimental colours for the newly established and operationalised units and retired unit colours of the Nigerian Army.

CKN News reports that other dignitaries present are the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

Others are the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, among others, and members of the National Executive Council.

Pictures





