FRSC Returns N27.1m Recovered At Scene Of Osun Road Crash That Killed Six Persons To Family Members

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Osun Sector Command, has recovered N27.171, 400, and N21,900, at the scene of a fatal multiple car crash that claimed six lives on Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023, CKN News reports.

According to report, the collision involved a green Zafira Opel Saab with the licence plate GBA 440XA and a red Toyota Sienna with the plate KTU 896HX which were travelling in opposite directions on the Ipetu-Ilesa axis of the Ilesa-Akure highway.

Eyewitnesses attributed the accident to unsafe overtaking and excessive speed.

Confirming the incident, Osun FRSC Sector Public Education Officer, Agnes Ogungbemi, said N27.171, 400 was handed over to the relatives of the victims while the N21,900 belonging to the driver was handed over to the police in Ijebu-Ijesa.

“The accident involved 11 males and three females. Six males lost their lives, while seven others sustained severe injuries and only one person was unhurt. The injured victims were taken to Wesley hospital Ilesa while bodies were deposited at the same hospital morgue,” Ogunyemi stated.

“N21,900 that belongs to the driver who drove GBA440XA OPEL ZAFIRA was handed over to the Nigeria Police Ijebu Ijesa. The Nigerian Police towed the vehicles to their station,”

The sum of twenty seven million, one hundred and seventy one thousand, four hundred Naira (N27,171,400) only was recovered and handed over to the victims' family members," she added.

The money was given to the victims' family members in the presence of personnel from the Nigerian Air Force base Ipetu Ijesa, and NURTW members.

Receiving the money on behalf of the leadership of the Hausa community, Alhaji Isiaka Alilu thanked the officers of the FRSC, especially, the leader of the rescue team, Mr. R.A Omolekulo for their patriotism and sincerity which has carved the corps name on hearts.

