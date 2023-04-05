Few Weeks To Exit , Ikpeazu Appoints New Chief Of Staff

Published:

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the appointment of Mr Chukwuemeka Enwereji as the new Chief of Staff to the Governor, Igbere TV reports.





Mr Enwereji holds the Bachelor of Laws Degree of the Abia State University, as well as a Master of Laws Degree from the University of Lagos. He also attended the Nigerian Law School and is called to the Nigerian Bar.





An established player in the financial services sector of the Nigerian economy, Mr Enwereji served as Company Secretary and later, General Manager/Country Head of Travelex, a well known global Financial Services provider.





In his new role, Mr Enwereji will coordinate the activities of the office of the Governor, ensuring seamless exit formalities for the administration.





This appointment takes immediate effect.

