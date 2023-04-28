Ebonyi Airport Should Have Been Named After Ojukwu, Achebe, Anyaoku Not Buhari .. Senator Sani

Published:

Renowned Activist Senator Shehu Sani has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reject the proposed naming of the newly built Ebonyi Airport after him.

Senator Sani in a tweet said it was morally wrong for two airports to be named after President Muhammadu Buhari.

"The Construction of Ebonyi Airport is commendable.Kudos.But It’s immoral and sycophantic to name two Airports in the country after Buhari"

He called on Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi to name the airport after prominent Igbo leaders who have distinguished themselves in National service.

"He should respectfully decline it.The Airport should rather be named after Chinua Achebe, Emeka Anyaokwu, Victoria Ironsi or the Ikemba himself"





