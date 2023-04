Published:

Music star, Davido, and his friend, celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A check on their Instagram accounts on Monday showed that the two friends had unfollowed each other.

Chief Priest was absent from Davido's 'Timeless' concert which was held on Sunday night at the Tafawa Balewa Square, in Lagos State.

No reasons were given for the fued

They've been close friends for years

Share This