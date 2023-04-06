Customs Hands Over Intercepted Fake $6m To EFCC

Published:

The Lagos Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, ACE 11 Michael Wetkas, has assured the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, of further investigations into the fake $6m seized by its officials at the Seme Area Command.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 while receiving the fake $6m during a media briefing organized by the Customs Area Controller, Seme, Badagry, Comptroller Dera Nnadi.

Wetkas who thanked the leadership of the NCS for the sustained collaboration between the two agencies, assured of even greater support in the fight against corruption and fraud-related offences.

Speaking earlier Nnadi said: “The Seme Command, in the first quarter of 2023, recorded milestones in its anti-smuggling operations.

“Some of the anti-smuggling landmarks by the Command include the seizure of fake $6m USD equivalent of N2.763bn at the exchange rate of N460.52, which will be handed over to the EFCC today.”

He also used the occasion to seek a more robust collaboration with the EFCC as well as other law enforcement agencies in the fight against smuggling within the command.









