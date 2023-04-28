Court Orders DSS To Release 3 PDP Members

Published:

An Adamawa State high court yesterday ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) to release 3 supporters of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

The presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Christopher Dominic Mapeo, ordered the DSS to release the applicants unconditionally and that any further detention would be illegal.

Justice Dominic, however, adjourned the matter to May 3, 2023 for a hearing of the motion on notice and for the counsel to the 3rd defendant to file a defence.

The counsels to the 3 affected PDP supporters led by Chief L. D. Nzadon had approached the court on April 20, 2023, with their separate applications, asking to be released.

While addressing the court at the resumed sitting yesterday, counsel to the applicants, Abayomi Akamode, informed the court that the DSS had sent text messages that people should come for the applicants’ bail.

Akamode told the court that they do not want DSS to dribble them, instead, prayed the court for an emphatic order for the release of their clients.

On his part, counsel to the 3rd defendant, U. F. Ahmed, who held no objection, asked for an adjournment to enable them to file their defence.

