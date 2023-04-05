Court Grants Blessing CEO Bail For Cyberbullying

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force had arraigned Blessing Okoro, better known as "Blessing CEO”, before Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court on six counts bordering on alleged cyber-bullying, libel and for exhibiting uncensored movies.





On Tuesday, April 4, Blessing Okoro's lawyer filed a bail application before Justice Tijjani Ringim of the Federal High Court in Lagos on her behalf, according to SaharaReporters.





The publication added that the police did not oppose the bail application.





Regarding bail conditions, the police urged the court to use its discretion.





The judge granted Blessing CEO bail in the absence of opposition.





She was admitted to N10 million bail each with two sureties in like sum.

