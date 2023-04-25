Commissioner, Driver, Maid Kidnapped In Bayelsa

Published:

A Federal Commissioner with the National Population Commission, NPC, in Bayelsa State, Mrs. Gloria Izonfuo, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

It was gathered that Mrs. Izonfuo, a former Head of Service in Bayelsa State was abducted at the Ogbakiri junction on the East-West Road around 6p.m., on Sunday, while travelling to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from a trip to Brass in Bayelsa State.

She was reportedly whisked away by the gunmen alongside her driver and maid. The abductors are demanding N5 million ransom for their release.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police has mandated tactical teams to ensure the release of the victims.

