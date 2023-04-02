Chelsea Sacks Coach Graham Potter

Published:

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been fired after their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa saw them slip into the bottom half of the Premier League table

A club statement read, “Chelsea FC have announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid

“Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future. Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach.”





Details later…





