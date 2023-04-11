CAN Threatens Peak Milk Over ‘Offensive’ Jesus Easter Advert

Published:

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, makers of Peak Milk, over what it called an offensive Easter advert.

In a statement on Monday, General Secretary of CAN, Barrister Joseph Daramola, asked the company to retract the advert, tender an apology to Christians or face legal action and boycott of their products.

In the controversial advert, the company used the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product.

“We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes,” Daramola said.

He added that FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action was disrespectful to the Christian faith and an affront to millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond.

He said, “We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.”

He recalled a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc used crucifixion imagery to promote its product, stating that it condemned it then and now.

“We, therefore, urge all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect our faith. Be warned,” Daramola said.

Meanwhile CKN News gathered that the management of the company has apologized to the Christian body over the advert

