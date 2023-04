Published:

His family released this short press statement

Regret to announce the passing on of our iconic journalist Peter Enahoro “Peter Pan” today in London at the age of 88.

RIP.

Peter Enahoro (born 21 January 1935) is a Nigerian journalist, author, businessman and publisher.

Also known by the pen name of "Peter Pan" because of his popular column in New African magazine under that name.

He has been described as "perhaps Africa's best known international journalist".

Share This