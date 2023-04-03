Monday, 3 April 2023

Breaking : Sen Orji Uzor Kalu Loses Wife

Published: April 03, 2023



Former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu has lost his wife Ifeoma Kalu in the USA 

Here is his post on the incident 

TRANSITION TO ETERNAL GLORY

With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61 years.

She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America (USA).


Please remember her and  loved ones in prayers at this difficult period.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.

Signed: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (MON)

Former Governor, Abia State 

Chief Whip of the Senate


For: Orji Uzor Kalu Family


