Breaking : Police Allegedly Shot , Killed Young Businessman In Asaba ( Pictures)

Published:

A young businessman was today allegedly killed by some trigger happy policemen at Asaba , Delta State

While the circumstances behind his killing was still sketchy, CKN News gathered that the man named Onyi was shot dead over his refusal to part with N100 demanded by Policemen at a checkpoint in the presence of his wife according to some youths seen in a viral video trending on social media who carried his corpse to a nearby police station

The policemen it was gathered fled the scene after the incident leaving the young man in a pool of his blood

This was a post by a human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu on the incident





" We lost a quiet, promising young blood. Onyi left his house with his wife for daily bread and was shot and K!lled by those paid to protect lives and property. (NIGERIA POLICE).

After he was shot, they abandoned him and ran away.

WHO IS NEXT? You must speak when neccessary and demand #EndPoliceBrutality

How many more young people will they take for us to end this systematic problem of k!lling young innocent Nigerians?

REST IN POWER ONYI."

The Delta State Police Command have reacted to the incident

The wife could be seen in one of the pictures in a blood soaked cloth

Share This