Breaking : Pardon Me If I’ve Hurt You, Buhari Begs Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to people he might have hurt in the course of his duties to pardon him.

He made the appeal at the ninth and final Sallah homage by residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by the minister, Mohammed Bello, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President also thanked Nigerians for tolerating him over the last seven and a half years of his administration.

“I think this is a very good coincidence for me to say goodbye to you and to thank you for tolerating me for more than seven and half years now.”

“I assure you, I have deliberately arranged to be as far away from you as possible not because I don’t appreciate the love you’ve shown to me, but because I think I’ve gotten what I have asked and I would rather quietly retire to my hometown.

“Having been a Governor, Minister and the President twice, I think God has given us an incredible opportunity to serve as your president. And I thank God for that. So, please whoever feels I have done wrong to, we are all humans. There is no doubt I hurt some people and I wish you will pardon me. And those that think that I have hurt them so much, please pardon me.”

