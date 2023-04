Published:

A newly elected House of Representatives member Hon Ismaila Yushau Maihanci has dued

CKN News learnt that the member elected to represent Jalingo, Yorro, Zing Federal Consituency in Taraba State died last night.

He is of the PDP. His death is coming barely five weeks to his inauguration as a member of the Green Chamber

Cause of death is not yet known

