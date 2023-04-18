Breaking: INEC Resumes Collation Of Results In Adamawa ( Latest Results )

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed collation of the supplementary election results held in Adamawa State last Saturday.
The collation had been suspended on Sunday, following unlawful declaration of Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the governorship election in the state by the now suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari
Present at the INEC state collation centre for the resumed exercise on Tuesday are National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, and the returning officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, among others.
Results declared so far at the resumed collation are as follows:
Mayo Belwa
No of Registered voters: 2426
No of accredited voters: 1181
APC 478
PDP 672
Total value votes: 1155
Rejected votes : 26
Total votes cast : 1181
[18/04, 16:04] +234 803 770 1072: Toungo LGA
No. Of registered voters: 1684
No of accredited voters : 825
APC 427
PDP 360
Total votes cast : 803
Rejected votes :22
Total votes cast : 825
[18/04, 16:07] +234 803 770 1072: Guyuk LGA
No of Registered voters : 1337
No of Accredited voters : 557
APC 228
PDP 322
Total value votes 551
Rejected votes 6
Total votes cast 557
Gombi LGA
No of registered voters: 819
No of accredited voters: 68
APC 12
PDP 53
Total valid votes; 63
Rejected votes; 1
Total votes cast; 66
Mubi/ North
No. of registered voters: 2054
No of accredited voters: 501
APC 168
PDP 319
Total valid votes; 488
Rejected votes; 13
Total votes cast: 501
0 comments: