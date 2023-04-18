Breaking: INEC Resumes Collation Of Results In Adamawa ( Latest Results )

Published:





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed collation of the supplementary election results held in Adamawa State last Saturday.

The collation had been suspended on Sunday, following unlawful declaration of Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the governorship election in the state by the now suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari

Present at the INEC state collation centre for the resumed exercise on Tuesday are National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, and the returning officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, among others.

Results declared so far at the resumed collation are as follows:





Mayo Belwa

No of Registered voters: 2426

No of accredited voters: 1181

APC 478

PDP 672

Total value votes: 1155

Rejected votes : 26

Total votes cast : 1181





Toungo LGA

No. Of registered voters: 1684

No of accredited voters : 825

APC 427

PDP 360

Total votes cast : 803

Rejected votes :22

Total votes cast : 825





Guyuk LGA

No of Registered voters : 1337

No of Accredited voters : 557

APC 228

PDP 322

Total value votes 551

Rejected votes 6

Total votes cast 557





Gombi LGA

No of registered voters: 819

No of accredited voters: 68

APC 12

PDP 53

Total valid votes; 63

Rejected votes; 1

Total votes cast; 66





Mubi/ North

No. of registered voters: 2054

No of accredited voters: 501

APC 168

PDP 319

Total valid votes; 488

Rejected votes; 13

Total votes cast: 501

