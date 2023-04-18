Breaking : INEC Declares Fintiri Adamawa Governor Elect

Published:





Governor Fintiri was re-elected for second tenure having scored the highest vote





He beats his closest rival, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani of All Progressives Congress (APC) and other contestants after a supplementary election conducted on 15th April, 2023.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the 18th March governoship election in the state inconclusive as the margin lead between the candidates was less than the number of canceled votes.





Announcing the result of the election in Yola on Tuesday, the Reurning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele said Governor Fintiri polled 430, 821 votes to defeat Senator Binani secured 396,788 votes.





With the official announcement of the result, Governor Fintiri has been declared governor-elect, with Professor Kaletapwa Farauta as his deputy governor-elect.





Adamawa State has a total number of

2,196,566 registered voters, and a total of 876,387 voters were accredited for the election.





The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as the winner of Adamawa state governoship election.