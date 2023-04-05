Breaking: Aero Flight Develops Fault Midair, Returns To Abuja

Published:

A Port Harcourt bound Aero plane developed fault mid air on Wednesday and to return back to Abuja

According to a passenger on the flight who spoke to CKN News on the incident,the flight was already on it's way when the pilot noticed some faults and decided to return the plane back to base

His message

"Good morning , Kindly thank God for my colleague and I from delivering us from what would have been an air mishap on our way to Port-Harcourt. The Aero flight developed a fault in mid air and had to return to Abuja. we have landed safely to the glory of God"

It could not be confirmed if the passengers were provided with an alternative flight

