Nigerian artist, Eedris Abdulkareem has stated that a bill to keep politicians in Nigeria for medical treatment should be passed.

This is coming following a proposed bill set to be passed at the national assembly to keep graduate doctors in the country for five years before traveling out.

Eedris stated this on his Instagram page

He said “I think they should also pass a bill… that all politicians should stay in Nigeria for their medical treatment.”









