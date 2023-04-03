Bandits Abduct Two Female Undergraduates In Zamfara

Published:

Bandits have abducted two female students of the Federal University, Gusau in Zamfara State.

The students were abducted in the early hours of Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Sabon Gida village in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the incident in a statement, explained that the gunmen stormed the students’ rented hostel at about 1am on Sunday and locked up the security guards before whisking the victims away to unknown destination.

“Information received by the Command indicated that, On 2nd April, 2023 at about 0100am, Armed bandits stormed sabon gida village in Bungudu LGA and broke into a rented female hostel of the university where they locked up the two (2) civilian guards and dispossessed them of their handsets and later abducted two (2) female student of Microbiology Department of the university,” the statement read.

The PPRO stated that on receipt of the report, the police tactical team moved to the scene but the kidnappers had fled with the victims.

He said the Commissioner of Police of the state, CP Kolo Yusuf, has assured the general public, especially families of the victims and the management of the university that efforts were ongoing to rescue the students.

The Commissioner also reassured that the police tactical operatives have intensified search and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the students within the shortest possible time.

He appealed for continuous support from members of the public to enable the police to succeed in the rescue mission in the state.

