APC Expels DSP Omo Agege From Party For Alleged Gross Misconduct

Published:

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who doubled as the flag bearer of the party has been expelled from the All Progressives Congress.

Omo Agege was unanimously expelled for alleged acts of anti-party, highhandedness, syphoning of election funds and gross misconduct.

According to a resolution reached by the party’s State Executive Committee on 31st March，2023 at the State Secretariat in Asaba, Senator Agege’s alleged acts of misconduct brought shame and ridicule which affected the party negatively in the just concluded general elections across the state.





The Notice of Resolution of Expulsion signed by 36 excos reads thus;

RESOLUTION AND ADOPTION OF THE EXPULSION OF SENATOR AUGUSTINE OMO-AGEGE AS A MEMBER OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS DELTA STATE





The State Executive Committee（SEC）of all Progressive Congress Delta State in a meeting held on the 31st March，2023 at the State Secretariat，Asaba，after due deliberation of the Notice of Resolution of Expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the Party by the executive committee of the Orogun ward and Ughelli North Local Government Chapter dated 20th March，2023 and accordance to the provision of Article 21.2（1）（II）（VII）21.3 and 21.5（g）of the constitution 2022（as amended）we unanimously Resolved and Adopted the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the Party.





Consequently Senator Ovie Omo Agege HEREBY stands expelled as a member of the party with IMMEDIATE EFFECT for various offences committed and acts of anti party activities and gross misconduct that has brought shame and ridicule to the image of the party in the state which affected the party in the just concluded elections.

Share This