A'Ibom Gov Udom Emmanuel Empowers 10 New Millionaires, 19 Others

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has turned 10 more indigenes of Eket Federal Constituency to millionaires.

At a ceremony yesterday, the Governor through his Udom Emmanuel Millionaires Scheme for Eket Federal Constituency presented cheques for N1m each to the 10 beneficiaries with 19 others smiling home with N50,000.

The Governor who was represented by his brother and Chairman of the scheme, Mr. Ekerete Emmanuel identified hardwork and creativity as key to greatness in life, urging the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the financial support.





Coordinator of the scheme and SA to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso thanked the State’s Chief Executive for the scheme which he said has no political colouration.

The latest millionaires are Sunday Tom, Saviour Ishmael, Iboro Lawson Edem, Nsima Isong and Thompson Elizabeth Nelson, Ekere Effiong Ekere, Victoria Edwin, Imoh Thomas Etuk, Akanimo Inokon and Deaconess Emah Etukudo.

