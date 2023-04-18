Again Court Stops PDP From Suspending Nyesom Wike

Published:

The Federal High Court in Abuja has barred the People's Democratic Party PDP from suspending or expelling governor Nyesom Wike and State executive members of of the PDP in Rivers State over alleged anti party activities .

In his judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the fears of these members of the PDP were well founded, and that suspending or expelling them will amount to the breach of their rights to freedom of association.

The judge therefore stated it is in the power of the court to grant redress to persons who have well established acts that would amount to the infringement of their rights.

Members of political parties can not be suspended arbitrarily with compliance with the political party’s guidelines.





Share This